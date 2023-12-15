Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,433 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $20,759,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

