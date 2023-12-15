Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.