Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE TEL opened at $143.34 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

