Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

