Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 273,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,503,000. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000.

NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

