Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 231,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 828,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

