Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Decreased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.