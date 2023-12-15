Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Director Eric Rosenfeld Sells 15,783 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 1,749 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $12,697.74.

On Monday, November 27th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $58,268.60.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.70 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.