Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $455.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.91 and its 200-day moving average is $397.44. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $456.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $310,208,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

