Parkland Co. (PKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
PKI opened at C$42.89 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$27.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.28.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.3360902 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. Insiders sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 in the last three months. 20.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
