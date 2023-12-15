Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

PKI stock opened at C$42.89 on Friday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.28.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.3360902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. Insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.62.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

