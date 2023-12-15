Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Parkland Stock Down 2.5 %

Parkland stock opened at C$42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.3360902 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327. Insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKI

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.