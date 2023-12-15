Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 2,595 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,719 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

