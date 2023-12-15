Parkside Investments LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $74.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

