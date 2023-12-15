Parkside Investments LLC Has $24.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 110.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

