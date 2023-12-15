Parkside Investments LLC Has $822,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.14.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

