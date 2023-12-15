Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,925,000 after buying an additional 432,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,350,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after buying an additional 315,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

