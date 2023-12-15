Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

