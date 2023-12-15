Parkside Investments LLC Invests $107,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 206,752 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 646,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 136,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $5.86 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

