Parkside Investments LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. UBS Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

