Parkside Investments LLC Sells 30,045 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

