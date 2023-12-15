Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.86.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

