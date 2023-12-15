Patrick Goepel Acquires 3,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $23,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 970,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.4 %

ASUR stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

