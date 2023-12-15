PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

