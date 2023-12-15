PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.