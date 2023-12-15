Pensionfund Sabic Sells 600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,181,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $642.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

