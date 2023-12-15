Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after acquiring an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

