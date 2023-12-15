Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

