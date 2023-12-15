Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.66 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.35.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.