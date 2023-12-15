Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

