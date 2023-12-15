Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $37.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.