Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

