Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of PLL opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.