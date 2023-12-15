Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.73

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 550698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 133.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $360,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

