Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 43.1% in November

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.63 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

