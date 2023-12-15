Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 120,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 45,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

