Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Trading Up 50%

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 120,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 45,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

