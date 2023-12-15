POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,239,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,062 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. Equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

