Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (PCGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on February 29th

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Glb Healthcare’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PCGH stock opened at GBX 320.66 ($4.03) on Friday. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 294 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.25 ($4.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,555.56.

Get Polar Capital Glb Healthcare alerts:

About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Glb Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.