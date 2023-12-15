Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (PCGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on February 29th

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Glb Healthcare’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of PCGH stock opened at GBX 320.66 ($4.03) on Friday. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 294 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.25 ($4.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,555.56.
About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital Glb Healthcare
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Glb Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.