Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.89.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

POR opened at $43.80 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,396 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.