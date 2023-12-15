Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

PSTX stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

