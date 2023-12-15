PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$26.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$19.55 and a 12 month high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9424349 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,045.00. Insiders have purchased 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,783 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

