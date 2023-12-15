Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 6.1 %

PFBC opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.