Preferred Bank (PFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 248,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Preferred Bank

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.