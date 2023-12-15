Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,359 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,318. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

