Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,597 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,139. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.