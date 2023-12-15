Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.72. 306,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.58. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.