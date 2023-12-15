Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 29,594 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 64,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.