Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,026 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

CARR traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

