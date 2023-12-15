PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Critical Survey

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -14.60% -2.36% -2.02% JOYY -5.28% 4.84% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 JOYY 0 2 3 0 2.60

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.20%. JOYY has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than JOYY.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and JOYY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 5.49 -$93.75 million ($0.10) -33.30 JOYY $2.41 billion 1.00 $128.89 million ($1.15) -33.74

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PropertyGuru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JOYY beats PropertyGuru Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

